d’Arnaud leads Nashville over Tacoma 7-5
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Chase d'Arnaud hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in four as the Nashville Sounds defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 7-5 on Friday.
Down 5-2 in the seventh, Tacoma cut into the lead when Tim Lopes hit a two-run single.
Nashville answered in the top of the next frame when d'Arnaud hit a two-run home run.
The Rainiers saw their comeback attempt come up short after Austin Nola hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Nashville lead to 7-5.
Nashville right-hander Tim Dillard (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Justus Sheffield (2-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and two hits over 2 2/3 innings.
For the Rainiers, Nola homered and singled, scoring two runs.
