Lopez, Fabian carry DSL Padres to 2-0 win over DSL Reds

, (AP) -- Albert Fabian doubled and singled, and Frank Lopez struck out nine hitters over five innings as the DSL Padres beat the DSL Reds 2-0 on Saturday.

Lopez (1-1) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one hit.

DSL Padres scored its runs when Charlis Aquino hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning and Fabian hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Luis Aquino (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The DSL Reds were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the DSL Padres' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.