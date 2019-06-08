Favelo’s double leads DSL Yankees over DSL Nationals in 11 innings

, (AP) -- Wilfre Favelo hit a two-run double in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the DSL Yankees to a 9-5 win over the DSL Nationals on Saturday.

The double came after Alan Mejia scored on a wild pitch to give the DSL Yankees the lead earlier in the inning. DSL Yankees later added another run when Favelo scored on an error.

The DSL Yankees scored one run in the 10th before DSL Nationals answered in the bottom of the inning when Daniel Marte hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Isan Castillo to tie the game 5-5.

Jose Chambuco (2-0) got the win in relief while Bryan Caceres (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.