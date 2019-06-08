Ilsinho sparks Union comeback in 3-2 win over Red Bulls

Ilsinho (Ill-SEEN-yo) had two goals and an assist to spark a second-half rally and the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Union (9-4-4) trailed by two goals when Ilsinho entered as a substitute in the 53rd minute.

In the 60th minute, Ilsinho drove up the right side and swung a pass back to Jamiro Monteiro, who scored into the left corner. The Union tied it at 2-all a minute later when Ilsinho split a pair of defenders and punched home a right-footed shot.

The Red Bulls' Sean Nealis conceded a penalty for a hand ball in the area in the 70th minute.

Luis Robles set the franchise career saves mark for the Red Bulls (7-6-3) by blocking Monteiro's attempt on the penalty kick, but the Union took the lead for good on Ilsinho's putback.

Robles passed Tony Meola (629 saves) and finished the night with 632 saves.

Romero "Kaku" Gamarra opened the scoring for New York in the 29th minute. Brian White made it 2-0 with a chip shot in the 42nd minute.