Amaral, Sharpe and Valerio lead Bradenton in win

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Daniel Amaral, Chris Sharpe and Adrian Valerio each had three hits, as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Dunedin Blue Jays 13-7 on Sunday.

Amaral doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs. Sharpe doubled and singled twice, driving home five runs and scoring a couple.

Bradenton went up 5-1 in the second after Chase Lambert hit a solo home run and Sharpe hit a two-run single.

Dunedin answered in the bottom of the frame when Demi Orimoloye hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to two.

Gavin Wallace (1-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Dunedin starter Jon Harris (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Orimoloye homered and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Blue Jays. Samad Taylor doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.

Despite the loss, Dunedin is 4-2 against Bradenton this season.