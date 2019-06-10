Garcia leads DSL Athletics to 6-3 win over DSL Red Sox1

, (AP) -- Kelvin Garcia singled three times, as the DSL Athletics exploded for a season-high 12 hits in a 6-3 win over the DSL Red Sox1 on Monday. With the victory, the DSL Athletics snapped a five-game losing streak.

DSL Athletics went up 4-0 in the second after Jose Escorche hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Juan Santana.

The DSL Red Sox1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Albert Feliz hit a two-run home run and Eduardo Vaughan scored on an error.

The DSL Athletics later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Otoniel Vallejo scored on a wild pitch and Brayan Buelvas hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Luis Florentino (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Red Sox1 starter Gabriel Jackson (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.