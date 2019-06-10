Guzman, Melo lead the way for DSL Reds

, (AP) -- Darlin Guzman homered twice and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the DSL Reds topped the DSL Padres 6-5 on Monday.

Junior Melo doubled and singled twice with two runs for DSL Reds.

DSL Padres tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Albert Fabian hit a solo home run.

DSL Reds answered in the bottom of the frame when Ilvin Fernandez hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Reds later added two runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Guzman hit a solo home run, while Guzman hit a solo home run in the eighth.

DSL Padres saw its comeback attempt come up short after Wilfredo Tovar scored on an error and Charlis Aquino scored on an error in the ninth to cut the DSL Reds lead to 6-5.

DSL Reds right-hander Martin Salazar (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Garcia (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over four innings.

Tovar singled three times for the DSL Padres.