Federal Way’s Mears, drafted in the second round in 2019 MLB draft, signs with San Diego Padres

Federal Way High School’s Joshua Mears has signed with the San Diego Padres, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The second-round pick signed for an under-slot bonus of $1 million, according to the report.

Mears was a Purdue University signee and was drafted No. 48 by the Padres.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound power hitter hit .500 for the Eagles this season with 10 home runs, six doubles and a team-leading 24 RBI.

He drew a Nelson Cruz comparison from mlb.com.

“Mears is the kind of high school player scouts can dream on, with the potential to be a run-producing right fielder, in a Nelson Cruz kind of mold, when all is said and done,” reads Mears’ draft bio. “It might take some time to get there, so the team taking him early enough will have to be patient with his development.”