Adams, Taylor lead Fayetteville to 8-4 win over Myrtle Beach
FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Jake Adams hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Chandler Taylor doubled and singled as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8-4 on Monday.
The home run by Adams scored Jonathan Arauz to give the Woodpeckers a 2-1 lead.
The Woodpeckers later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.
Fayetteville right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez (1-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Paul Richan (6-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and five hits over five innings.
With the win, Fayetteville improved to 4-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.
