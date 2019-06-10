Villar’s double leads San Jose over Stockton in 11 innings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- David Villar hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the San Jose Giants to a 4-2 win over the Stockton Ports on Monday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Giants and a five-game winning streak for the Ports.

Courtney Hawkins scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Villar. Later in the inning, San Jose added insurance runs when Villar scored on a wild pitch and Bryce Johnson hit an RBI single.

In the bottom of the inning, Stockton scored on a single by Trace Loehr that brought home Jeremy Eierman. However, the rally ended when Olbis Parra got Robert Mullen to hit into a double play to end the game.

Johnson homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win. Heliot Ramos doubled and singled twice.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Parra (3-2) got the win in relief while Sam Sheehan (0-4) took the loss in the California League game.

The Ports failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Loehr doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Ports.