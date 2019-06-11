Pirates take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates (30-35, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (37-29, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chris Archer (3-5, 5.20 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (1-5, 5.89 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Braves are 17-15 on their home turf. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .311.

The Pirates are 17-17 on the road. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .309 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .393. The Braves won the last meeting 13-7. Sean Newcomb recorded his first victory and Nick Markakis went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Atlanta. Alex McRae took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is slugging .598. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-45 with a double, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .660. Starling Marte is 19-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .257 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .283 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (left hamstring tightness), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).