Castillo expected to start for the Reds against Indians

Cincinnati Reds (29-35, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (33-32, second in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (6-1, 2.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Indians: Trevor Bauer (4-6, 3.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Cincinnati will face off at Progressive Field on Tuesday.

The Indians are 19-16 in home games. Cleveland has hit 78 home runs as a team this season. Carlos Santana leads the club with 12, averaging one every 19 at-bats.

The Reds are 14-20 on the road. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .298, led by Derek Dietrich with a mark of .345. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 65 hits and has 40 RBIs. Roberto Perez is 6-for-22 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Dietrich leads the Reds with 17 home runs and is batting .248. Nick Senzel is 12-for-42 with seven doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.40 ERA

Reds: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jason Kipnis: day-to-day (right hip tightness).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).