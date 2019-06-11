Brewers ride 4-game win streak into matchup with Astros

Milwaukee Brewers (38-28, first in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (45-22, first in the NL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 5.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Astros: Brad Peacock (5-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Astros are 24-9 in home games. The Houston offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .317.

The Brewers are 16-15 on the road. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .328 is third in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with an OBP of .419. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 28 extra base hits and is batting .272. Yuli Gurriel is 8-for-38 with a double and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 24 home runs home runs and is slugging .745. Mike Moustakas is 14-for-38 with a double, seven home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .226 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 7-3, .284 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by one run

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (back).