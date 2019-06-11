Astudillo’s homer leads Rochester to 4-3 win over Columbus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Willians Astudillo hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Rochester Red Wings a 4-3 win over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday.

Nick Gordon hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. The Clippers came back to take the lead in the second inning when Eric Haase hit a two-run home run.

Rochester tied the game 3-3 in the fourth when LaMonte Wade hit an RBI single, bringing home Brent Rooker.

Jake Cave doubled and singled in the win.

Cody Stashak (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Columbus starter Michael Peoples (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.