Varsho’s run leads Jackson to 5-1 win over Biloxi

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Daulton Varsho scored on an error in the third inning to help the Jackson Generals secure a 5-1 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Shuckers.

Varsho scored on the play to give the Generals a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a double.

After Jackson added two runs in the fifth, the Shuckers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Patrick Leonard hit an RBI double, bringing home Trent Grisham.

The Generals later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Ramon Hernandez hit an RBI triple and then scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jackson left-hander Bryan Valdez (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Alec Bettinger (4-5) took the loss in the Southern League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over 4 2/3 innings.