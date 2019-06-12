Sports
Kemmer leads Durango over Aguascalientes 2-1
AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Jon Kemmer hit two solo homers as the Generales de Durango defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 2-1 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Generales swept the three-game series.
Durango went up 2-0 in the sixth after Kemmer hit a solo home run.
The Rieleros cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Edson Garcia hit an RBI single, bringing home Saul Soto.
In a classic pitchers' duel, Durango's Ivan Pineyro and Aguascalientes' Alex Sanabia delivered great starts. Pineyro (1-0) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits to get the win. He also struck out six and walked two. Sanabia (1-6) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the tough loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked one.
With the win, Durango improved to 5-1 against Aguascalientes this season.
