Read, Difo lead the way for Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Raudy Read reached base three times as the Fresno Grizzlies beat the Iowa Cubs 7-6 on Wednesday.

Wilmer Difo homered and singled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Fresno.

Down 2-0, the Grizzlies took the lead for good with five runs in the fifth inning. Jose Marmolejos hit a two-run double en route to the three-run lead.

The Grizzlies later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Difo hit a solo home run and Jake Noll hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Iowa saw its comeback attempt come up short after Donnie Dewees hit an RBI single and Taylor Davis hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Fresno lead to 7-6.

Fresno right-hander Joe Ross (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Trevor Clifton (1-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over six innings.

The eight extra-base hits for Fresno included a season-high seven doubles.

Robel Garcia homered and singled, scoring three runs for the Cubs. Jacob Hannemann doubled and singled.