Adames leads Wisconsin to 2-0 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Freisis Adames allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a 2-0 win on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Timber Rattlers and a three-game winning streak for the Kernels.

Adames (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

Both runs for Wisconsin came in the sixth inning when David Fry hit an RBI single and Brice Turang scored on a groundout.

Alex Schick (1-1) went one inning, allowing two runs and two hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

The Kernels were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Timber Rattlers' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.