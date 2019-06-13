Kwan hits walk-off single in 10th, Lynchburg beats Wilmington 4-3

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Steven Kwan hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Lynchburg Hillcats beat the Wilmington Blue Rocks 4-3 on Thursday.

Luke Wakamatsu scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

After Wilmington's Brewer Hicklen hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth, Lynchburg tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Jose Vicente hit an RBI single, driving in Gavin Collins.

Lynchburg starter Justin Garza allowed one run and eight hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked three. Riley Echols (2-0) got the win in relief while Josh Dye (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Hicklen doubled and singled for the Blue Rocks. Blake Perkins doubled and singled, also stealing a base.