Mata, Acosta lead Salem to 1-0 win over Frederick

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Victor Acosta singled three times, and Bryan Mata allowed just three hits over six innings as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Frederick Keys 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Mata (2-1) struck out five and walked two to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Acosta advanced to second on a single by Ryan Fitzgerald, went to third on an error, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Keith Curcio.

Brenan Hanifee (4-6) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out six to take the hard-luck loss in the Carolina League game.

The Keys were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Red Sox's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.