70-year-old John Force leads NHRA Funny Car qualifying

The Associated Press

BRISTOL, Tenn.

John Force topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

The 70-year-old Force had a 3.911-second run at 326.95 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in the second session.

"We're learning and I really thought that there would be a number of cars that would step up," the 16-time season champion said. "Especially Jimmy Prock (Robert Hight's crew chief) and I thought he would run an .88 or something. Our car went though, and it was really hunting down there. Tomorrow is a new day but I'm excited for my guys. It's a good race car and I'm proud to drive it. I'm learning about it and at my age I thought I knew everything about it."

Doug Kalitta led in Top Fuel with a 3.755 at 324.67 during the second round.

