Padron-Artilles, Northcut lead Lowell to 6-3 win over Connecticut
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Nicholas Northcut had three hits and three RBI, and Yusniel Padron-Artilles allowed just three hits over six innings as the Lowell Spinners defeated the Connecticut Tigers 6-3 on Friday.
Padron-Artilles (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three while allowing one run.
Connecticut tied the game 1-1 in the second after Jordan Verdon scored when a runner was thrown out.
After Lowell added a run in the second when Nick Decker hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Northcut, the Spinners added to their lead in the third inning when Northcut hit a two-run double.
The Spinners later tacked on a run in both the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Steve Pearce hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kervin Suarez, while Northcut hit an RBI double in the seventh.
Carson Lance (0-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out four and walked one.
