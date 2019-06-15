Cordova’s single leads DSL Rockies to 1-0 win over DSL Mets1

, (AP) -- Jose Cordova hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Rockies to a 1-0 win over the DSL Mets1 on Saturday.

Ronny Novas scored on the play after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Jose Marcano (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Luis Moreno (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Mets1 were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the DSL Rockies' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.