Copa America: Rodriguez leads Colombia to win over Argentina

Argentina's Lionel Messi gestures during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Colombia at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, Saturday, June 15, 2019. AP Photo

James Rodriguez got the best of Lionel Messi in the Copa America on Saturday, leading Colombia to a 2-0 win over Argentina in the teams' debut in the South American tournament.

Rodriguez set up Roger Martinez's opening goal in the second half with a superb long pass across the pitch, and substitute Duvan Zapara scored late to seal the victory that allowed Colombia to end a 12-year winless streak against the Argentines.

Messi couldn't do enough to spark Argentina, which lost its first Copa America match since the 2007 final against Brazil. It was also the team's first opening defeat in the tournament since 1979.

Paraguay and Qatar meet in the other Group B match on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.