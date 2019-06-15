Lockery’s single leads West Virginia to 6-3 win over Mahoning Valley

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Dean Lockery hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 6-3 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Saturday.

The single by Lockery, part of a two-run inning, gave the Black Bears a 3-2 lead before Jonah Davis scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The Black Bears later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Nick Patten hit a sacrifice fly and Brett Kinneman scored on an error to secure the victory.

Kyle Mottice doubled and singled, also stealing two bases for West Virginia.

Francis Del Orbe (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Luis Valdez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Scrappers squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Henderson De Oleo reached base four times for the Scrappers. Bryan Lavastida homered and singled.