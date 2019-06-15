Mendoza leads Great Falls to 5-3 win over Missoula

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Harvin Mendoza hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 5-3 win over the Missoula Osprey on Saturday.

The home run by Mendoza scored Kelvin Maldonado to tie the game 2-2.

The Voyagers took the lead for good in the fifth when Camilo Quinteiro hit an RBI single, scoring Bryan Connell.

Missoula saw its comeback attempt come up short after Axel Andueza hit an RBI double, bringing home Kevin Watson in the eighth inning to cut the Great Falls lead to 5-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Great Falls right-hander Carter Love (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Edgar Martinez (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Watson tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the Osprey.