Reign FC play Washington Spirit to 1-1 draw

Jess Fishlock shoots past Spirit’s Sam Staab (3) for a goal in the second half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Spirit’s Aubrey Bledsoe makes a save in second half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC players cover Jaycie Johnson with rainbow scarves before the match. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Ifeoma Onumonu (25) shoots in the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Jess Fishlock (10) celebrates her goal with teammates. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Spirit’s Carlin Hudson (24) and Reign FC’s Bethany Balcer go up for header. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Ifeoma Onumonu (25) shoots in the second half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Jess Fishlock works the ball up the pitch in the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Maegen Kelly (44) heads the ball in the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Beverly Yanez (17) passes the ball in the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe dives to get a loose ball in the second half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Jess Fishlock reacts to a handball in the second half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Jess Fishlock during the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Jess Fishlock heads the ball in the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Bethany Balcer (24) and Spirit’s Paige Nielsen (14) go after a ball in the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Maegan Kelly (44) collides with Spirit’s Sam Staab (3) while going for a header in the second half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC goal keeper Caset Murphy punches the ball loose in the second half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Beverly Yanez (17) passes the ball in the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Players go up for a header in the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Maegan Kelly (44) tries to keep possession of the ball while colliding with Spirit’s Sam Staab (3) in the second half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Jess Fishlock shoots in the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Jess Fishlock gets the ball past Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe in the first half but can’t score. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC’s Beverly Yanez (17) shoots in the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Reign FC goalkeeper Casey Murphy (25) makes a save in the first half. Reign FC played Washington Spirit in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
