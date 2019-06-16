Canning, Angels to take on Stanek, Rays on Sunday

Los Angeles Angels (35-36, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (42-28, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (2-2, 3.65 ERA, .99 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.54 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Los Angeles will face off at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

The Rays are 19-18 in home games. Tampa Bay's team on-base percentage of .334 is fifth in the league. Tommy Pham leads the team with an OBP of .407.

The Angels are 16-18 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .436 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .607. The Angels won the last meeting 5-3. Jose Suarez secured his second victory and Kevan Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Charlie Morton took his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 30 extra base hits and is batting .288. Yandy Diaz is 16-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 71 hits and has 25 RBIs. Trout is 7-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Angels: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.46 ERA

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Guillermo Heredia: day-to-day (hand), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Tommy La Stella: day-to-day (forearm), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).