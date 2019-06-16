Valdespin, Wade lead the way for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Jordany Valdespin doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Charlotte Knights 11-5 on Saturday.

LaMonte Wade homered and singled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Rochester.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third, Charlotte went out in front when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Jon Jay.

Following the big inning, the Red Wings took the lead for good with six runs in the bottom of the frame. The Red Wings sent 11 men to the plate as Wilin Rosario hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Wynston Sawyer en route to the two-run lead.

Ryan Eades (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Charlotte starter Donn Roach (0-3) took the loss in the International League game.