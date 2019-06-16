Bello leads Rocky Mountain to 13-10 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Micah Bello hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Rocky Mountain Vibes defeated the Orem Owlz 13-10 on Sunday.

Bello hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning off Tanner Chock and then hit a solo homer in the eighth off Greg Veliz. Antonio Pinero doubled three times, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

Brady Schanuel (1-0) got the win in relief while Orem starter Dylan King (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The Owlz squandered some scoring chances, leaving 16 runners on base in the loss. Jeremiah Jackson homered twice, scoring four runs and driving in three for the Owlz.