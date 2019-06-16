Urias, Pirela lift El Paso over Okla. City in a 10-7 slugfest

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Luis Urias and Jose Pirela each homered and drove in three runs as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-7 on Sunday.

Trailing 7-5 in the seventh, Okla. City tied it up when Angelo Mora hit a two-run single.

El Paso answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Pirela hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Michael Gettys en route to the three-run lead.

Paco Rodriguez (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Justin Grimm (3-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.