Mundell’s double leads Albuquerque to 7-6 win over New Orleans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Brian Mundell hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 7-6 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Isotopes and a three-game winning streak for the Baby Cakes.

The double by Mundell came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Isotopes a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Sam Hilliard hit an RBI single, driving in Mundell.

The Isotopes later tacked on two runs in the fourth when Yonathan Daza hit a solo home run and Elliot Soto hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

New Orleans saw its comeback attempt come up short after Lewis Brinson and Eddy Alvarez hit solo homers to help cut the Albuquerque lead to 7-6.

Albuquerque starter Tim Melville (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and 11 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Mike Kickham (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and six hits over two innings.

In the losing effort, New Orleans got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Brinson homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.