Puyallup midfielder Logan Oyama and Henry Clark, left, react after Oyama netted a free kick to put the Vikings ahead late in the class 4A boys state championship soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Puyallup. dperine@thenewstribune.com

First- and second-team selections for The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area boys soccer team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Logan Oyama, Puyallup, jr. — After missing nearly his entire sophomore season with a shoulder injury, Oyama returned this season with something to prove. The Puyallup captain and attacking midfielder scored 20 goals and 13 assists — with eight of the goals and four of the assists coming during Puyallup’s postseason run, with culminated in the program’s first state title with a 2-1 win in the Class 4A state championship game against Mount Si. Oyama scored the game-winning goal on a set piece late in the game.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt White, Puyallup — White has been coaching at Puyallup since 2001 and has seen plenty of quality players go through his program over the years. But this year’s group was his first to win a state championship in a loaded 4A bracket.

FORWARDS

Stadium’s Martin Shehata and Peninsula’s Camron Watkins (5) fight for possession in the second half. Peninsula played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Craig Johnson, Puyallup, jr. — Johnson was a SPSL 4A first-teamer who scored 16 goals and tallied 15 assists for the 4A state champs.

Alec LaBarge, Sumner, sr. — The Grand Canyon University bound forward, and last year’s All-Area player of the year, missed five games to injury. But when the 4A SPSL offensive MVP was on the field, he scored 13 goals and tallying nine assists, leading Sumner to the 4A state tournament.

Oscar Guzman, Federal Way, sr. — First-team 4A NPSL Olympic selection scored 21 goals and racked up 16 assists for Federal Way.

Martin Shehata, Stadium, sr. — The dynamic forward scored goals and had 13 assists, leading Stadium to the 3A state tournament quarterfinals.

Tommy Delargy, Vashon Island, sr. — Small school, big game for 1A Nisqually League forward, who scored 34 goals and tallied seven assists, leading Vashon Island to the 1A state title with a 3-1 win over Winlock/Toledo in the championship game.

MIDFIELDERS

Wilson’s Mathdan Yel (10) and Gig Harbor’s Nate Jones (3) go after a loose ball in the first half. Wilson played Gig Harbor in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Zane Baumgardt, Federal Way, sr. — The 4A NPSL Olympic MVP scored 24 goals and 16 assists and leading the Eagles to the 4A state quarterfinals. Headed to the University of Colorado Springs.

Jack Harrison, North Thurston, sr. — The one player opposing coaches always wanted their players to account for while he was on the field, the Rams’ holding mid scored a goal and notched seven assists.

Nate Jones, Gig Harbor, jr. — Played all over the field, leading the Tides to the 3A state quarterfinals. He scored nine goals and added three assists.

Dane Helle, Puyallup, sr. — Helle scored 15 goals and had six assists for the 4A state champs.

DEFENDERS

Leyton Peterson, Stadium, sr. — MVP of a defense that only conceded eight goals on the entire season, the TCC bound center back was a key leader for the Tigers.

Jared Butler, Sumner, sr. — The 4A SPSL defensive MVP was a force during his career at center back for the Spartans, holding opponents to 15 goals over the course of the regular season and playoffs.

Dylan Carver, Franklin Pierce, sr. — The 2A SPSL East MVP scored eight goals and notched four assists at the center back position, guiding the Cardinals to the 2A state tournament quarterfinals.

GOALKEEPER

Olympia High School’s senior goalie Sawyer Price is one of the area’s top returners. photo taken @ their April 15th practice Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Sawyer Price, Olympia, sr. — Two-time 4A SPSL first-team keeper only had three losses in 15 games. Opponents averaged less than one goal per game on the Bears’ senior.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Manny Nicasio, Shelton, sr; Evan Janson, Peninsula, jr; Justin Beardemphl, Stadium, sr.

Midfielders: Austin Mikesh, Tumwater, sr; Greg Romero, Emerald Ridge, sr; Eli Visser, Puyallup, jr; Cole DiMatteo, Gig Harbor, jr; Mathdan Yel, Wilson, sr.

Defenders: Logan Kinney, Gig Harbor, sr; Destrey Eaton, Rogers, sr; Andrew Beni, Puyallup, sr; Zach Prenevost, Sumner, sr.

Goalkeeper: Brandon Limes, Puyallup, sr.