Woodworth leads AZL Athletics Gold over AZL Cubs 2 4-1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Michael Woodworth doubled twice and singled as the AZL Athletics Gold beat the AZL Cubs 2 4-1 on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, AZL Cubs 2 tied the game when Abraham Rodriguez scored on a groundout.

After AZL Athletics Gold added a run in the fifth when Woodworth scored on a balk, the AZL Athletics Gold extended their lead in the sixth inning when Yhoelnys Gonzalez hit an RBI single, bringing home Rafael Rincones.

The AZL Athletics Gold tacked on another run in the ninth when Gonzalez scored on a balk.

Pedro Santos (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Carlos Ocampo (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Cubs 2, Rodriguez tripled and singled.