Contreras’ run leads Vancouver to 4-3 win over Eugene

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Mc Gregory Contreras scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Eugene Emeralds 4-3 on Monday.

Contreras scored after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The walk by Wright scored Contreras to give the Canadians a 4-3 lead.

Jake Slaughter hit an RBI single, bringing home Luis Vazquez in the first inning to give the Emeralds a 1-0 lead. The Canadians came back to take the lead in the first inning when Will Robertson hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Eugene tied the game 3-3 in the third when Yonathan Perlaza hit a two-run home run.

Randy Pondler (1-0) got the win in relief while Eugene starter Didier Vargas (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.