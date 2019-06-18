Kingham, Delgado lead Florida to 4-0 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Nolan Kingham tossed a three-hit shutout and Riley Delgado had four hits, as the Florida Fire Frogs topped the Daytona Tortugas 4-0 on Tuesday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Fire Frogs and a four-game winning streak for the Tortugas.

Kingham (4-5) struck out seven and walked one to get the win.

In the first inning, Florida went up 3-0 early after Trey Harris hit a two-run home run and Drew Lugbauer hit a solo home run. The Fire Frogs scored again in the fourth inning when Jordan Rodgers hit an RBI single, bringing home Kevin Josephina.

Wennington Romero (0-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out seven in the Florida State League game.

The Tortugas were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Daytona is 6-3 against Florida this season.