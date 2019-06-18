Schubert’s sac fly leads Jupiter to 4-2 win over Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Gunnar Schubert drove in James Nelson with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 4-2 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The sacrifice fly by Schubert, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead before B.J. Lopez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After Jupiter added a run in the third when Riley Mahan scored on an error, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the third inning when Nick Plummer drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Scott Hurst.

The Hammerheads tacked on another run in the fifth when Nelson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mahan.

Palm Beach saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nick Dunn hit an RBI single, bringing home Julio Rodriguez in the seventh inning to cut the Jupiter lead to 4-2.

Jupiter left-hander Braxton Garrett (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle Leahy (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over three innings.

Plummer doubled and singled for the Cardinals.

The Hammerheads swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-3.