Long’s homer leads Tacoma to 3-1 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Shed Long hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 3-1 win over the Round Rock Express on Tuesday.

The home run by Long gave the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth, the Rainiers took the lead for good when Robert Perez hit a solo home run.

Tacoma left-hander Sean Nolin (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Akeem Bostick (4-3) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and three hits over six innings.