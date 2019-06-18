Parker, Lund lift Salt Lake over Nashville 9-4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Jarrett Parker homered, doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Salt Lake Bees topped the Nashville Sounds 9-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Brennon Lund doubled twice and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Salt Lake.

Salt Lake started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Rojas and an RBI double by Lund.

Trailing 5-2, the Sounds cut into the deficit in the third inning when Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run home run.

Salt Lake starter Jaime Barria (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tim Dillard (5-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.

The Bees swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-1.