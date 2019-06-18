Soto hits grand slam, leads AZL Royals over AZL Brewers Blue

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Edickson Soto hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the AZL Royals to a 12-7 win over the AZL Brewers Blue on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Soto scored Gary Camarillo, Diego Maican, and Omar Hernandez to give the AZL Royals a 4-1 lead.

Following the big inning, the AZL Brewers Blue tied the game in the next half-inning when Alex Hall hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Cam Devanney.

The AZL Royals took the lead for good in the fourth when Herard Gonzalez hit an RBI double, bringing home Hernandez.

Woo-Young Jin (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Blue starter Alexis Ramirez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.