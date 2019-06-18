Givin’s double leads AZL Padres 1 to 4-3 win over AZL Indians Red

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Chris Givin hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Padres 1 to a 4-3 win over the AZL Indians Red on Wednesday.

Luis Paez scored on the play after he reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to second on a single by CJ Abrams.

Abrams hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to help give the AZL Padres 1 a 3-0 lead. The AZL Indians Red tied the game with two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Gaspar Palacio hit an RBI triple, while Jean Montero scored on an error in the eighth.

Martin Carrasco (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Kevin Coulter (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.