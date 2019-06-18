Vargas, Pena lead AZL Giants Black to 6-2 win over AZL D-backs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jean Pena had four hits, and Sonny Vargas allowed just two hits over five innings as the AZL Giants Black defeated the AZL D-backs 6-2 on Wednesday.

Vargas (1-0) allowed one run while striking out one to get the win.

AZL Giants Black got on the board first in the third inning when Carter Aldrete hit an RBI single and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Sandro Fabian.

AZL D-backs answered in the top of the next frame when Neyfy Castillo scored on an error to get within one.

The AZL Giants Black later tacked on four runs in the fifth, including RBI singles by Jairo Pomares and Pena.

Gerald Ogando (0-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Marshawn Taylor had a pair of hits for the AZL D-backs.