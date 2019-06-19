Miami visits St. Louis, aims to build on Yamamoto’s solid showing

Miami Marlins (26-45, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-35, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-7, 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jordan Yamamoto. Yamamoto went seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with seven strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Cardinals are 21-14 in home games. St. Louis has slugged .406 this season. John Brebbia leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Marlins are 13-20 on the road. Miami has hit 53 home runs this season, last in the majors. Jorge Alfaro leads them with nine, averaging one every 21.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 74 hits and is batting .279. Matt Carpenter is 8-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Anderson leads the Marlins with 65 hits and is batting .246. Garrett Cooper is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.78 ERA

Marlins: 3-7, .251 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: 10-day IL (hamstring), Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).