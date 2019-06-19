New York takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (43-30, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (45-27, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (4-5, 3.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Yankees: CC Sabathia (3-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Yankees are 21-7 against teams from the AL East. New York has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for fourth in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with a mark of .391.

The Rays are 15-13 against AL East Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .530. Maybin is 11-for-26 with a double, four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 76 hits and is batting .302. Yandy Diaz is 15-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .277 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rays: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.78 ERA

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Kendrys Morales: 10-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).