Sports
Pasteur’s run leads Staten Island to 6-4 win over Connecticut
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Isaiah Pasteur scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 6-4 win over the Connecticut Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead before Alex Junior hit an RBI single later in the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Staten Island crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by Oswald Peraza that scored Carlos Gallardo. Connecticut answered in the next half-inning when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Jordan Verdon.
Marcus Evey (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Zac Shepherd (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
The Yankees swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-1.
