Sports
Taylor, Patino lead the way for AZL D-backs
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Marshawn Taylor tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the AZL D-backs defeated the AZL Cubs 1 7-3 on Thursday.
Wilderd Patino doubled and singled twice with two runs for AZL D-backs.
AZL D-backs went up 2-0 in the sixth after Sandy Martinez hit an RBI single, driving in Patino.
After AZL D-backs added two runs in the seventh, the AZL Cubs 1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Henderson Perez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Carlos Pacheco.
The AZL D-backs later tacked on three runs in the ninth, including a single by Neyfy Castillo that scored Patino.
Jhosmer Alvarez (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jorge Remon (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Comments