McReynolds’ single leads Spokane over Salem-Keizer in 11 innings

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Kenen Irizarry and Scott Kapers scored on a single, and Stanly Martinez scored on an error in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Spokane Indians to a 6-2 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Wednesday.

The single came after an RBI single by Kapers that gave the Indians the lead earlier in the inning. Spokane later added another run when Starling Joseph hit a sacrifice fly to score Jonah McReynolds.

In the bottom of the inning, Salem-Keizer scored on a forceout that brought home Keyberth Mejias. However, the rally ended when Josh Smith got Franklin Labour to ground out to end the game.

Sam Hellinger (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cooper Casad (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.