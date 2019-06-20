Uruguay draws with Japan 2-2 in Copa America

Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts during a Copa America Group C soccer match against Japan at the Arena Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 20, 2019. AP Photo

Copa America favorites Uruguay drew 2-2 with Japan on Thursday and delayed until the last round of the group stage its likely qualification to the tournament's knockout phase.

Japan was ahead twice in the match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre thanks to midfielder Koji Miyoshi, one of the seven changes the Asian team made after being thrashed 4-0 by Chile in its opening match.

Miyoshi netted his first at 25 minutes, hitting the ball hard to the left of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. Luis Suarez leveled at 32 after a penalty kick awarded by video review following a foul by a Japanese defender.

Miyoshi added Japan's second at 59 in a rebound after Muslera tried to block a cross from the left.

At 66 minutes, Uruguay drew with a header by Jose Gimenez after a corner kick.

Uruguay has four points in two matches and leads Group C.

Defending Copa America champion Chile can reach six points with a win over Ecuador on Friday.

Japan has one point, and Ecuador has none.

Uruguay and Chile play on Monday, the same day that Japan plays against Ecuador.

Suarez described the result as "bittersweet."

"They pressured us and didn't let us play in the way we wanted," the striker said.

Despite the result and a poorer performance than in the 4-0 win against Ecuador, Uruguay had the best chances to score.

Suarez alone had two in the beginning of the match, one in a shot from near the center circle and the other in a header that ended in the hands of goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.

Injury problems hit Uruguay once again against Japan. Defender Diego Laxalt left with muscular pains moments after Japan scored its first goal.

Earlier this week, midfielder Matias Vecino was removed from Uruguay's squad because of muscular pains in his right leg. Lucas Torreira replaced him against Japan.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu made the numerous changes to the team that was hammered by Chile as part of preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.