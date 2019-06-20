Rivas, Armenteros lead the way for Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Alfonso Rivas homered and singled, driving in two runs as the Stockton Ports defeated the San Jose Giants 8-5 on Thursday.

Lazaro Armenteros homered and doubled for Stockton.

Stockton took the lead in the first when Austin Beck hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Trace Loehr.

Trailing 7-1, the Giants cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jean Angomas hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Zander Clarke.

The Ports tacked on another run in the eighth when Beck hit an RBI double, bringing home Jameson Hannah.

Stockton right-hander Xavier Altamirano (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Frisbee (2-6) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and four hits over four innings.

Clarke homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Giants.

With the win, Stockton improved to 10-5 against San Jose this season.