Leonard’s homer leads Biloxi to 4-2 win over Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Patrick Leonard hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-2 win over the Mississippi Braves on Friday.

The home run by Leonard scored Luis Aviles Jr. and Michael O'Neill and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the first, Biloxi grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Dillon Thomas that scored C.J. Hinojosa. Mississippi answered in the fourth inning when Drew Waters scored on an error and Daniel Lockhart hit a sacrifice fly.

Marcos Diplan (1-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Josh Graham (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

With the win, Biloxi improved to 5-2 against Mississippi this season.